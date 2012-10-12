MEXICO CITY Oct 12 Mexico does not expect to import sugar this year because domestic supplies are sufficient, a top economy ministry official told Reuters on Friday.

In May, Mexico published in its official gazette a sugar import quota for 2012 of 250,000 tonnes after a severe drought damaged some crops.

"Today (opening the quota) is not merited, and we observe a certain stability and guarantee in the availability of sugar," said Oliver Flores, head of primary industries at the economy ministry.

Flores added that the recent slide in sugar prices is one indication of sufficient domestic supply.

Mexican sugar production for the 2012/13 season, which begins in November, could reach between 5.3 million and 5.5 million tonnes, according to data provided by Mexico's sugar chamber earlier this month.

The country's sugar production for the current 2011/12 harvest is expected to close at 5.04 million tonnes.

During the previous season, Mexico produced 5.18 million tonnes of sugar and opened import quotas for 350,000 tonnes to boost domestic supplies.