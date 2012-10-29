MEXICO CITY Oct 29 Mexico expects sugar
production for the 2012/2013 harvesting season to reach 5.67
million tonnes, up 12.5 percent compared to the 2011/2012
harvest, the country's national sugar committee Conadesuca said
on Monday.
Mexico produced 5.04 million tonnes during the 2011/2012
season, which ended in September.
The forecast is the first Conadesuca has issued for the
2012/2013 season, set to begin in November.
An official with Conadesuca told Reuters the expected jump
in output is due in part to an additional 16,000 hectares
dedicated to sugar production compared with the previous cycle.
Another factor is better anticipated weather conditions,
added the official, who asked to remain anonymous.
If the estimate proves accurate, the 2012/2013 harvest would
mark the largest sugar yield since the record 2004/2005 harvest
produced 5.8 million tonnes.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture
attache in Mexico also predicted a domestic 5.6 million tonne
sugar harvest for 2012/2013.