MEXICO CITY Feb 23 Mexico has reached deals
totaling around $300 million with two multinational companies
following a probe into possible tax avoidance, the head of
Mexico's tax authority said on Monday.
Last year, Mexico said it had launched an "informal audit"
of 270 companies for allegedly exploiting loopholes that
authorities have starved the country of much-needed tax revenue
for years.
In September, Reuters revealed that two companies at the
heart of the probe were world No. 2 toymaker Hasbro Inc
and No. 1 household product maker Procter & Gamble Co.
Earlier this month, Reuters reported that Mexico's tax
collection agency SAT had reached a deal with Hasbro for $65
million to resolve outstanding tax assessments from the years
2000 to 2013.
But on Monday, Aristotles Nunez, head of SAT, said the
agency reached deals with two other companies last year and was
in negotiations with a fourth. He did not name the companies.
"We are in talks with another and we still have not
determined how much it will have to pay to correct itself, and
we are still in talks with the other companies," Nunez told
reporters on the sidelines of an event in Mexico City.
Mexico's finance ministry announced last month that it was
cutting over $8 billion from its 2015 budget, as oil prices have
plunged, putting new pressure on authorities to boost the
country's weak tax take. The government uses oil revenues to
fund about a third of its budget.
