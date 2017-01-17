By Alexandra Alper
| MEXICO CITY
MEXICO CITY Jan 17 Seeking to boost its paltry
tax take, Mexico's government will offer those holding
undeclared capital abroad a lower tax to repatriate it and
invest it at home, a draft of the decree obtained by Reuters
showed on Tuesday.
The decree will offer an 8 percent repatriation tax to those
who bring their undeclared funds back to Mexico by mid-year, as
long as they invest the money in a host of assets including
fixed assets and property.
The move is in line with similar moves by both Chile and
Argentina.
Mexico's presidency declined to comment on the size of the
tax, but said that President Enrique Pena Nieto would make an
announcement on the issue later on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Simon Gardner)