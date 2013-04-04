GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks follow Wall Street's negative lead, sterling slips on election fears
* Sterling retreats after YouGov poll shows PM May losing majority
MEXICO CITY, April 4 Mexico's competition watchdog Cofeco said mobile phone company Telcel dominates the country's phone market, opening the door to tougher regulation of the company owned by Carlos Slim, the world's richest man.
The announcement on Thursday confirms a 2010 ruling by Cofeco that Slim's company had appealed.
The decision could pave the way for Mexico's regulators to force Telcel to reduce the fees it charges smaller rivals for connecting to its vast network.
Telcel, the Mexican unit of phone giant America Movil , has about a 70 percent market share.
America Movil shares are down more than 16 percent since the start of the year on concerns Mexico's new government is stepping up regulation of the telecom sector.
About 35 percent of America Movil's revenue of 775 billion pesos ($60 billion) in 2012 came from Mexico.
President Enrique Pena Nieto, who took office in December, last month presented a plan for sweeping reform of the telecommunications industry.
That reform was backed by Mexico's lower house and is now before the Senate.
A spokeswoman for America Movil said the company is reviewing the announcement and considering its legal options.
* Sterling retreats after YouGov poll shows PM May losing majority
SAN FRANCISCO, May 31 SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it was taking a significant minority stake in OSIsoft LLC, a privately held maker of industrial software used to manage plants and factories.