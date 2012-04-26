* Telefonica tries to adjust Mexico business model
* Aggressive spending, dial-shy customer base
* New marketing strategy for high-end consumers
By Patrick Rucker and Elinor Comlay
MEXICO CITY, April 26 When Telefonica arrived in
Mexico about a decade ago, the Spanish phone company framed the
expansion as a social crusade as much as a business: It would
bring wireless service to the country's poor while taking on
Carlos Slim, the tycoon who has dominated Mexico's telephone
industry for a generation.
Telefonica says it has achieved part of its goal. Cellphone
use has quadrupled since the company arrived, it says, and it
has helped put handsets into the hands of rural peasants and
street vendors while shrinking the cost of service.
But from a business perspective, Telefonica has spent a
fortune in Mexico while remaining a low-end brand. And in
struggling to reach solid ground, it has run into regulatory
trouble.
The company's $13 billion investment in Movistar, the Mexico
unit, has won it 22 percent of mobile phone lines in the
country, yet it gets only 12 percent of what Mexicans spend on
such service. High-end rival Nextel has the same share
of mobile spending with only 4 percent of phone lines.
Telefonica does not disclose its net profit for Mexico, and
a spokeswoman declined to provide figures. What is clear,
analysts say, is that the company performs poorly, given what it
spends in Latin America's second-biggest economy.
In 2010, the year Telefonica invested in its 3G network, the
Mexico unit reported operating income of about a third of the
roughly $2.1 billion invested.
Last year was not much better. Operating income sank 8
percent, and the company curtailed investment.
While investors shake their heads, regulators are giving
Telefonica a closer look.
In late January, a federal court ordered the country's
competition watchdog to investigate ties between Telefonica and
Slim's businesses.
Telefonica rivals raised flags after the company broke with
the rest of the industry in late 2010 and agreed to pay Slim
much more to tap his vast phone network than other phone
operators were willing to pay.
That sudden, accommodating attitude towards Slim smacks of
collusion, rivals say.
"We have long sought an investigation that will allow
healthy and fair competition in the phone market," said an
official with Televisa, the country's top
television broadcaster, which asked for the Telefonica probe.
Telefonica and Slim deny the charges and insist that they
compete throughout Latin America.
Analysts say it is odd that Telefonica agreed to pay higher
interconnection rates, the toll a phone company charges for
access to its network.
Telefonica executives say they have an awkward explanation:
While low interconnection tariffs would let it challenge Slim
with better service or phone gadgets, the company relies on the
connection fees that other phone users pay to reach their poorer
clients.
So while the company hopes to one day lure the wealthy with
low rates, it cannot yet forgo the revenue it gets from calls
made to its dial-shy customers.
"The market conditions have changed and we need to adapt,"
said a Telefonica executive who requested anonymity to speak
openly about company strategy.
That dilemma - keeping low-end clients while chasing more
affluent users - has defined Telefonica's recent years in
Mexico.
AWKWARD TRANSITION
Telefonica's revenue in Mexico dropped 15 percent last year,
and executives acknowledge that pressure from investors to sell
their Mexico stake could increase without a quick turnaround.
Ten years ago, the Mexico market looked like a good bet for
Telefonica.
Few Mexicans had cell phones, and those who did were paying
dearly for them. Telefonica, with deep pockets, was going to
bring mobile services to the masses.
Francisco Gil, the Telefonica chief in Mexico and a former
Mexican finance minister, waged an open battle to win the hearts
and minds of the public and regulators.
Telmex, Slim's home phone company, is "a state within a
state," Gil said in 2008, and "a monopoly with a sense of humor"
for insisting that it faced real competition.
Telefonica had a simple strategy in Mexico: Appeal to the
poor as it climbed into wealthier ends of the market and
challenged Slim at every turn.
But Telefonica was playing catch-up with Slim, who
privatized state-owned Telmex at the end of 1990 and pioneered
the country's mobile market a few years later.
Slim had home field advantage and years running a
profitable, de facto monopoly in Mexico before the market was
opened to competition.
By the time Telefonica arrived, Slim had already proved
that he had the wealth and regulatory clout to defend his turf
against foreign interlopers.
MCI, later acquired by Verizon, folded Avantel, its
Mexican long-distance operation in 2006, a decade after forming
it.
In 2003, Verizon and Vodafone left Mexico after a roughly
two-year partnership and more than $1 billion spent trying to
beef up mobile carrier Iusacell, which they handed off to local
media mogul Ricardo Salinas instead of facing bankruptcy.
Analysts say Telefonica underestimated the grinding battle
they would face against Slim.
"Speaking from experience, fighting Slim is trench warfare,"
said Carlos Escalante, an independent consultant who previously
worked at Slim home phone rival Axtel.
As it scrambled for market share, Telefonica had to wage
costly battles with Slim, regulators and other rivals.
COMPETING WITH A TITAN
Telefonica saw no way to avoid a war of attrition and
decided to go after the most accessible end of the market.
"We arrived in Mexico later than others," said the
Telefonica executive. "It was easier to gain customers on the
lower part of the pyramid."
The company recruited Gil, a veteran Slim-fighter from his
time as head of Avantel, to lead Telefonica as it built a
network and tried to persuade clients and regulators.
In one instance, the company fought for and helped win the
right of customers to transfer their Slim cellphone numbers to
rival operators, and Telefonica for years fought alongside other
Slim rivals for lower interconnection rates.
Within Telefonica, anxiety increased as executives realized
that customers who pay for their service in small bills could
not justify the company's aggressive spending.
Serving the low end of the phone market, always a business
of narrow margins, was doubly risky because it relied on income
from interconnection rates, which are drifting down in markets
around the globe.
At some point, executives knew, Telefonica would have to
shift focus to high-end customers.
Executives say the moment for transition has come, but with
terrible timing.
As Telefonica's home business in Spain labors under a heavy
debt load, investors are impatient for a quick turnaround in
Mexico.
Movistar is trying to address these worries now.
For starters, Telefonica has said it will drop its backing
of the national football team and get behind events that attract
well-heeled clients.
This is not the first time the company has tried to convince
investors it can change its fortunes in Mexico.
A year ago, Jose Maria Alvarez Pallete, then Telefonica's
chief executive officer in Latin America, said: "We think we
have everything needed not only to turn around the situation
(but) become ... a real challenger in Mexico."
In September, Alvarez Pallete was replaced as part of a
broad management reshuffle.