MEXICO CITY Feb 17 Mexico's top court on Monday
said the country's new phone and television regulator has power
to enforce rules that were laid out in a constitutional reform
approved last year, according to a statement from the
President's office.
Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto last week asked the
Supreme Court to intervene after a legal battle in a lower court
between broadcaster Televisa and satellite
pay-television provider Dish Mexico forced Mexico's new
telecommunications regulator to suspend a decision.
The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) had said a
Mexico City judge forced it to halt a planned decision on
enforcing an element of last year's telecom reform known as
'must carry, must offer'.
The Supreme Court on Monday suspended that lower court's
ruling, freeing up the IFT to make its decision while the top
court assesses and rules in detail on the full powers of the
regulator that were set out in last year's reform.
The reform, which was designed to increase competition in
Mexico's broadcast, telephone and internet businesses, says
pay-television operators must carry public broadcast channels,
and the broadcasters must offer their signals to pay-TV
companies.
"The constitution says that the appropriate authority in
this matter is the (IFT), which means that its authority cannot
be ignored by any other public entity," the Supreme Court said,
according to the statement.
Dish Mexico is a venture between satellite company Echostar
and Mexican media company MVS.