(Adds details on concessions)
MEXICO CITY, April 23 Mexico's telecoms
regulator said on Thursday it had approved 12 commercial
concessions for companies to offer a full range of telephone and
television services as the country seeks to spur greater
competition.
Mexico's phone business has long been dominated by Carlos
Slim's America Movil, with Televisa the
most powerful force in broadcasting. To open up the sector, the
government last year finalized a series of major reforms.
The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) said it was
authorizing 12 of the so-called universal concessions, which
allow companies to offer triple and quadruple play services to
customers in mobile, fixed-line, Internet and TV.
America Movil, which is subject to tougher regulation under
the government reform, has so far been denied entry into pay
television due to concerns it could be too powerful.
The new concessions did not include one to allow America
Movil to enter TV, two IFT officials said. Many of the
concessions had been pending since the days of the IFT's
predecessor, Cofetel, one of the officials said.
The regulator did not name the parties that were awarded the
new concessions because they were still in the process of being
notified, the IFT officials said.
The IFT also approved seven concessions for FM radio for
social, non-commercial ends, one official said. The regulator
also approved another universal concession to a civic body to
offer services to higher education institutions.
(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Ted Botha)