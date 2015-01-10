(Adds America Movil statement)
MEXICO CITY Jan 9 Mexico's telecommunications
regulator has fined both Carlos Slim's fixed-line unit Telmex
and satellite TV provider Dish Mexico for failing to disclose
fully a tie-up between them, the companies said in separate
statements on Friday.
The Federal Institute of Telecommunications (IFT) fined the
companies for having a series of contracts that neither informed
the regulator of, and which IFT said amounted to a merger,
according to the statements.
Dish Mexico was fined 43 million pesos ($2.95 million) while
Telmex was fined 14.4 million pesos.
The IFT also determined that Dish Mexico's agreement with
Telmex, the fixed-line subsidiary of billionaire Slim's America
Movil, did not damage the market, Dish Mexico's
statement said.
Dish Mexico is a joint venture between Mexico's MVS
Comunicaciones and Colorado-based EchoStar Corp.
The satellite TV company and Telmex had a deal to print a
single bill for shared services but competitors complained to
the regulator that their relationship violated the terms of
Telmex's concession, which prevent that company from offering
broadcast or pay-television services.
America Movil on Friday called the relationship between the
companies a "commercial alliance" and said it would fight the
fine.
($1 = 14.5952 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Alan Crosby and
Richard Chang)