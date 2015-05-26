MEXICO CITY May 26 Mexico has slashed the
estimated cost of a planned wholesale mobile broadband network
by almost a third to $7 billion and is considering changes that
would make wireless operators more likely to use it, a senior
government official said on Tuesday.
The shared network, which will have exclusive use of 90 MHz
of the 700 MHz band of spectrum, was written into Mexico's
constitution in 2013 as part of a sweeping sector overhaul
driven by President Enrique Pena Nieto.
Since then, prices for some telecoms services have fallen,
the regulator has said the largest player America Movil
is complying with new rules, and AT&T entered
the market buying up the No.3 and No.4 wireless carriers.
"Mexico's telecommunications sector is different today to
two years ago, the tender for the shared network has to
recognize that," Monica Aspe, the deputy minister for transport
and communications said in an interview.
(Reporting by Christine Murray and Tomas Sarmiento)