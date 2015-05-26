MEXICO CITY May 26 Mexico has slashed the estimated cost of a planned wholesale mobile broadband network by almost a third to $7 billion and is considering changes that would make wireless operators more likely to use it, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

The shared network, which will have exclusive use of 90 MHz of the 700 MHz band of spectrum, was written into Mexico's constitution in 2013 as part of a sweeping sector overhaul driven by President Enrique Pena Nieto.

Since then, prices for some telecoms services have fallen, the regulator has said the largest player America Movil is complying with new rules, and AT&T entered the market buying up the No.3 and No.4 wireless carriers.

"Mexico's telecommunications sector is different today to two years ago, the tender for the shared network has to recognize that," Monica Aspe, the deputy minister for transport and communications said in an interview. (Reporting by Christine Murray and Tomas Sarmiento)