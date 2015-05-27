(Adds comment on profitability in paragraph 6)
By Christine Murray and Tomás Sarmiento
MEXICO CITY May 26 Mexico has cut the estimated
investment required for a wholesale mobile broadband network by
almost a third to $7 billion and is considering changes to make
it more attractive to wireless operators, a senior government
official said on Tuesday.
The network, which will have exclusive use of 90 MHz of the
700 MHz band of spectrum, was written into Mexico's constitution
in 2013 as part of a sector overhaul designed to curb the
dominance of billionaire Carlos Slim's telecoms company.
The plan calls for groups of private companies to bid for
the right to build and run the network, which would rent
capacity to companies offering mobile services.
But since the reform legislation was enacted, prices for
some telecoms services have declined, the regulator has said
Slim's America Movil is complying with new rules, and
AT&T Inc entered the market through its purchase of the
No. 3 and No. 4 wireless carriers, Iusacell and Nextel Mexico.
"Mexico's telecommunications sector is different today to
two years ago, the tender for the shared network has to
recognize that," Monica Aspe, the deputy minister in charge of
telecommunications at the Ministry of Transport and
Communications, said in an interview.
The network will need some operators to be clients for it to
reach a 20 to 25 percent share of the mobile market by revenue
within 10 years and thus be profitable enough to be attractive,
Aspe said.
The government is considering whether the law would allow
existing companies like AT&T and Telefonica SA to
participate not just as clients in the network and whether the
winning group should be allowed to sub-let spectrum, Aspe said.
"The network shouldn't be designed as or perceived as a
competitor to the operators that have their own infrastructure,
but as an enabler," she added.
Current government assumptions mean the project would cost
around $7 billion, compared with the original $10 billion over
10 years, mostly because the number of cell towers required will
be closer to 12,000 than 20,000, the minister said.
All figures are the government's working assumptions and
could change as participants run their own numbers during the
tender.
INTERESTED PARTIES
The deadline to show interest in the project was earlier in
May. Aspe said that more than 40 parties had participated,
ranging from operators and manufacturers to consultants.
China Telecom Corp Ltd said earlier this year its
parent was studying an investment opportunity in Mexico, after
Reuters reported it was planning a bid for the network.
China's Huawei, Finland's Nokia, U.S.
equipment maker Cisco Systems Inc and Sweden's Ericsson
have all also reportedly shown interest.
The shared network is a cornerstone of a plan to improve
rural coverage in Mexico, which has one of the lowest cell
penetration levels in Latin America.
Under the government's assumptions, Aspe said, the network
makes the most profit when it covers 85 percent of Mexico's
population, and stops being profitable at around 95 percent.
She said the government will take decisions to maximize the
coverage within that range.
(Reporting by Christine Murray and Tomas Sarmiento; Editing by
Christian Plumb, Leslie Adler and Lisa Shumaker)