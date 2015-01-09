BRIEF-The Eastern Company reports Q1 earnings per share $0.24
* Reports first quarter sales increase of 9% and earnings of $0.24 per share versus $0.10 per share in the first quarter of 2016
MEXICO CITY Jan 9 Mexico's telecommunications regulator has fined satellite TV provider Dish Mexico 43 million pesos ($2.95 million) for failing to disclose a tie-up with Carlos Slim's fixed-line firm Telmex, Dish Mexico said in a statement on Friday.
The Federal Institute of Telecommunications (IFT) fined the group for having a series of contracts with Telmex that it did not inform the regulator about, and which IFT said constituted a merger, according to the statement.
The IFT determined that Dish Mexico's agreement with Telmex, part of billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil, did not affect competition in the sector, the company said.
A spokesman for Telmex did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Dish Mexico is a joint venture between Mexico's MVS Comunicaciones and Colorado-based EchoStar Corp.
The satellite TV company and Telmex had a deal to print a single bill for shared services but competitors complained to the regulator that their relationship violated the terms of Telmex's concession, which prevent that company from offering broadcast or pay-television services. ($1 = 14.5952 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Alan Crosby)
* Pengrowth delivers transformational debt reduction in first quarter driven by asset sales