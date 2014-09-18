MEXICO CITY, Sept 18 Mexico's telecommunications
regulator said on Thursday that a tribunal had upheld its ruling
that Grupo Televisa was dominant in the country's broadcasting
sector, rejecting all 18 injunctions the company filed against
it.
An industry tribunal judge said that the Federal
Telecommunications Institute's (IFT) ruling against Televisa
was well founded, the IFT said in a statement.
Televisa has more than 60 percent of the free-to-air TV
market as well as being the biggest player in pay TV market,
which the IFT began investigating earlier this
month.
