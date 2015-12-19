BRIEF-Kaman Corp announces pricing of offering of $175 mln convertible senior notes due 2024
* Kaman Corporation announces pricing of offering of $175 million convertible senior notes due 2024
MEXICO CITY Dec 18 AT&T Inc and billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil are interested in an auction of 80 MHz of wireless spectrum in February, the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) said in a statement on Friday.
The IFT said the companies would need to file documents in January ahead of the auction on Feb. 15.
Since declaring Slim's America Movil dominant in the sector last year, the IFT has been introducing stricter measures designed to boost access. America Movil operates around 70 percent of Mexico's mobile and fixed lines. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
