* AT&T offers entertainment packages to all unlimited customers
MEXICO CITY, March 11 Mexico's proposed telecom reform will declare companies with 50 percent market share and above dominant in their market, said deputy communications minister Jose Peralta.
Regulators will have new powers to impose sanctions on companies that are dominant under the proposed reforms announced on Monday.
HONG KONG, June 1 Revenues in the world's biggest casino hub of Macau jumped 24 percent in May, beating expectations and posting a 10-month winning streak as wealthy gamblers returned to the southern Chinese territory despite a corruption crackdown.