* Televisa wants half of cellphone firm Iusacell
* $1.6 bln deal under regulatory review
* Regulator Cofeco reaches decision, to be announced later
By Cyntia Barrera
MEXICO CITY, June 6 Mexican regulators on
Wednesday reached a decision, which they will announce later, on
Grupo Televisa's plan to buy half of cellphone company Iusacell,
a $1.6 billion deal aimed at challenging the telecommunications
domination of billionaire Carlos Slim.
The board of the Federal Competition Commission (Cofeco)
blocked the tie-up in January in a 3-to-2 vote, concerned
broadcaster Televisa could combine with Iusacell's
sister company and Mexico's No. 2 broadcaster, TV Azteca
.
Cofeco's board met for over five hours, reviewing six other
cases, including a fine slapped on cement maker Cemex
earlier this year, an official at the agency said.
"They reached an agreement but it won't be made public until
all parties are notified," the official told Reuters.
A deal would create an incentive for Televisa and Iusacell
to fix advertising prices in anything from television
commercials to content downloads on smartphones, regulators had
said.
"You are talking about a strategic alliance between
companies that make up 95 percent of broadcast television and
more than 50 percent of cable television," said Fernando Butler,
president of consulting firm BHMC.
Both Televisa and Iusacell asked regulators to reconsider
the ruling -- common in this kind of case.
Eduardo Ruiz Vega, Iusacell's director of compliance, said
the company had not yet been informed of the decision and that
it could take days. A Televisa spokeswoman declined comment.
Televisa Chief Executive Emilio Azcarraga said in
March the company was ready to take steps to address regulatory
concerns and argued the tie-up would be good for the telecoms
industry.
Mony de Swaan, head of Cofetel, said last week he agreed,
provided the companies complied with Cofeco's demands. Cofetel,
which oversees the telecoms industry, has no say in the matter.
Slim, 72, the world's richest man, controls about 70 percent
of the Mexican mobile phone market via America Movil
and also has a share of about 80 percent of the country's
fixed-line business.
Iusacell has close to 5 percent of the Mexican cellphone
market.
Irene Levy, head of telecoms think tank Observatel, wrote in
a column this week that Cofeco could extract compromises from
Televisa and TV Azteca in exchange for waving through the deal.
"There are two options: that (regulators) keep blocking,
which seems unlikely, or that the deal is approved under certain
conditions. For example, that both broadcasters allow the
retransmission, perhaps for free, of their open air channels to
cable companies," she wrote in the newspaper El Universal.
Mexico has long failed to promote competition in key
industries, including telecoms and the media. Lack of tough
regulation and laws drafted in the days before the Internet and
bundling of services have led to a poorly developed sector.
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
said in a report earlier this year that Mexicans were
overcharged $13.4 billion a year between 2005 and 2009 for
fixed-phone, mobile and broadband services, markets dominated by
Slim.
Slim has vehemently disputed the report.
Last month, Cofeco revoked a record 12 billion peso fine
($925 million) against America Movil's Mexican mobile unit
Telcel after the company agreed to lower interconnection rates.
Some analysts think that because the watchdog quashed the
Slim fine, Televisa and Iusacell may stand a better chance of
getting the deal approved.