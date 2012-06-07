* Televisa seeks to buy 50 pct of cellphone firm Iusacell
* Mexican regulators blocked the proposed deal in January
* Regulators have now made final decision but not announced
it yet
MEXICO CITY, June 7 Mexican regulators will
likely notify broadcaster Televisa and cell phone company
Iusacell next week of their decision on whether the two
companies can join forces to expand business in the phone
market, a source told Reuters.
Mexico's Federal Competition Commission (Cofeco) made a
final decision on Wednesday about whether Televisa's planned
$1.6 billion purchase of half of Iusacell can go forward but did
not make the ruling public.
"It was a very tough decision, it will likely be released
next week" said a source with direct knowledge of the process,
who requested not to be named.
Cofeco's five-member board blocked the planned tie-up in
January in a 3-to-2 vote, arguing the deal would create an
incentive for the pair to fix advertising prices in anything
from television spots to content downloaded on smartphones.
Iusacell has the same owner as Mexico's No. 2 broadcaster,
TV Azteca, who together with Televisa
control almost all of Mexico's broadcasting market.
Iusacell and Televisa appealed Cofeco's decision and the
watchdog's ruling on Wednesday was the definitive decision on
the acquisition.
Televisa and TV Azteca have longed for a piece of Mexico's
phone market, which is dominated by the world's richest man,
Carlos Slim.
Slim controls about 70 percent of the Mexican mobile market
through cell phone giant America Movil and also has a
share of about 80 percent of the country's fixed-line business.
Iusacell has only around 5 percent of the mobile market.
A growing number of analysts believe that the
Televisa-Iusacell tie-up was approved under certain conditions.
One condition could be that Televisa and TV Azteca are
required to provide their popular programming, including soap
operas and soccer matches, for free to cable companies.