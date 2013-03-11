By Michael O'Boyle
Mexico's government is
expected to present a bill on Monday that aims to loosen
billionaire Carlos Slim's hold on the telecommunications market
and curb top broadcaster Televisa's rule of the airwaves,
according to a draft copy of the document.
The bill would create a new, independent regulator that
could designate firms as dominant, impose stiffer penalties and
even break companies up to improve competition, the draft
obtained by Reuters said.
The planned legislation would also establish specialized
competition courts to settle disputes.
Several proposals take aim at the legal maneuvers that Slim,
the world's richest man, has used to skirt fines and
requirements to allow competitors cheaper access to his vast
network across Latin America's second biggest economy.
President Enrique Pena Nieto's administration, which took
over in December, negotiated the bill with a small group of
representatives from the top two opposition parties. He is
expected to unveil the bill at an event on Monday.
Slim controls about 70 percent of Mexico's mobile market and
about 80 percent of fixed lines through his phone giant America
Movil . Televisa, controlled by media tycoon
Emilio Azcarraga, has about 60 percent of the broadcast market.
Their control of respective markets has subjected Mexicans
to relatively high prices for services and dragged on the
country's productivity as a whole, economists say.
The bill could face a tough road in the divided Congress,
where no party holds a majority.
Opposition lawmakers have expressed concerns that the final
draft may not be as radical as long-time advocates of reform
have been demanding. If the bill is seen as soft, it could
undermine a pact Pena Nieto made with the opposition to pass key
energy and tax reforms this year.
"This seems too good to be true," said one lawmaker involved
in the drafting of the bill and who requested anonymity due to
the nature of the talks. "The devil will be in the details."
Under the bill, Slim's telecoms firms could be defined as
dominant market players and be subject to so-called asymmetric
regulations that could allow smaller competitors cheaper
connection rates while making his firms pay rivals more.
The agency "will impose limits on national and regional
concentration of frequencies," the document said. The regulator
"will order the divestiture of assets, rights or parts needed to
assure the fulfillment of these limits," it added.
Both Slim and Televisa have been able to use their political
influence to hobble previous attempts at reform. Prior to his
election victory in July, Pena Nieto's ties with Televisa led to
accusations that he was beholden to the broadcaster.
While the bill could weaken Slim's hold on the
telecommunications market, it could also set the stage for him
to enter the pay TV market to face off against Televisa, which
also owns major cable and satellite pay TV firms.
Proposals also include allowing foreign companies to wholly
own telecoms firms while boosting the limit on foreign ownership
of TV and radio broadcasters from 25 percent to 49 percent.