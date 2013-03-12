* Reform aims to reduce dominance of America Movil, Televisa
* Bill threatens telecoms giants with forced asset sales
* Bill also proposes new telecoms regulator
* President has support of opposition parties
* America Movil and Televisa shares fall
By Michael O'Boyle and Dave Graham
MEXICO CITY, March 11 Mexico's government has
threatened the country's telecommunications giants with forced
asset sales, unveiling a plan to loosen billionaire Carlos
Slim's hold on the telephone market and curb broadcaster
Televisa's dominance of the airwaves.
The long-awaited bill seeks to shake up the telecoms sector
by allowing increased foreign ownership of media and phone
companies, and giving regulators the power to make players
controlling more than 50 percent of the market sell assets.
"The purpose of these measures is to free up the sector's
potential, and do it as quickly as possible," President Enrique
Pena Nieto said as he presented the plan on Monday.
Flanked by the leaders of Mexico's main political parties,
Pena Nieto said the reform would allow companies to grow, but
added they would have to do so with innovation and investment,
by improving prices and the quality of their service.
Previous governments have failed to curb the power of
Mexico's telecoms and media tycoons, and fostering more
competition in the industry is seen as a crucial yardstick of
the new government's ability to unlock the economy's potential.
Pena Nieto's government, which took office in December,
negotiated the reform bill with leaders from the main opposition
parties after the two forged an accord with the president in
December called the Pact for Mexico.
However, the planned reform may still face a tough road in
Congress, where Pena Nieto lacks a majority.
Slim, the world's richest man, dominates Mexico's
telecommunications market, controlling about 70 percent of its
mobile market and 80 percent of its fixed phone lines.
Televisa, controlled by tycoon Emilio
Azcarraga, has about 60 percent of the broadcast market.
The bill stipulates that any company with a market share
exceeding 50 percent will be deemed dominant.
A dominant player may be subject to sanctions including
possible forced asset disposals, the proposal said. It also
seeks to curb the ability of companies to suspend legal rulings
against them while they appeal decisions.
Limits on foreign ownership of fixed-line assets would be
eliminated under the bill. It also envisages allowing foreign
investors to take up to 49 percent ownership of TV or radio
broadcasters, pending a review by a foreign investment
commission.
Analysts have said Spain's Telefonica SA could move
to buy up phone companies Maxcom and Axtel
, once foreign ownership limits are removed.
In the television market, the bill aims to increase
competition by auctioning rights to run two new television
channels, a process that will not be open to the two most
powerful broadcasters, Televisa and TV Azteca.
It could also open the door for Slim to the television
market, which he has been kept out of so far, but it is unclear
whether he will be able to take part in the new auction.
Javier Oliva, a political scientist at the National
Autonomous University of Mexico, said with the leaders of the
three main parties backing the bill, it would be much tougher
for telecom industry lawyers to neuter the reform.
WEALTH DIVIDE
The bill proposed introducing a new telecoms regulator, the
Federal Institute of Telecommunications (IFT), along with
specialized courts for settling competition disputes.
Mexico's peso strengthened to its highest point in 18 months
early on Monday with traders saying the currency had benefited
from optimism about the country's reform drive.
Pena Nieto has pledged to ramp up economic growth to six
percent a year, from about four percent in 2012 and has said
that a shake-up of state oil firm Pemex, broadening the tax base
and increasing competition will be key.
Asked how much telecoms reform could help Mexico's economy,
Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said some analysts estimated the
bill could add up to 1 percentage point to annual growth.
The benchmark IPC stock index slipped 0.7 percent,
dragged down by a fall of more than 3 percent for Slim's America
Movil and nearly a 1 percent drop for
Televisa.
America Movil welcomed the reform bill in a statement,
noting that the lifting of limits on foreign investment would
help bring in the additional capital it said the sector needed.
Televisa's chief executive, Azcarraga, said on his Twitter
account that Mexico was entering a period of great challenges
and opportunities. "Welcome competition," he said.
The bill also aims to underline Pena Nieto's commitment to
reducing the divide between rich and poor Mexicans. Around half
the population lives in poverty, while much of the country's
economic power is concentrated in the hands of a few families.
POLITICAL FIGHT
Some worry that Congress could water down the plan, but
lawmakers in Pena Nieto's centrist Institutional Revolutionary
Party (PRI) are confident the bill will succeed.
PRI congressman Hector Garcia said he expected it to pass
the lower house of Congress by the end of next week and get
Senate approval by the end of the current session on April 30.
"We're certain it'll be voted on in the Senate this period,"
he said. "The Pact for Mexico stipulates this timeframe."
Garcia said he believed the planned reform would be signed
into law no later than September of this year. A secondary law
will be needed to implement the changes foreseen by the bill.
While the outline of the bill presented on Monday prompted
investors to dump shares in the large incumbents, America Movil
and Televisa, smaller companies benefited from the announcement.
Shares of Maxcom and Axtel, which has waded deep into debt
to compete with Slim's fixed line giant Telmex, gained about 7
percent apiece. Shares in cable firm Megacable rose
2 percent while TV Azteca shares were nearly flat.
"It's obvious the reform will benefit the companies with the
least market share," said Jorge Nevid, head of trading at
brokerage Accival in Mexico City.
In terms of revenue, America Movil could be much harder hit
by the reform than Televisa.
Slim's companies had 67 percent of the 414 billion pesos
($33 billion) in total revenue from Mexican phone and television
companies in 2012, while Televisa's cable companies had just 8.5
percent, according to data from market research group The
Competitive Intelligence Unit.