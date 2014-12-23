MEXICO CITY Dec 23 Mexico expects to receive
first reports next month from field tests that will lay the
groundwork for a new national mobile broadband network, the
Communications and Transport Ministry said on Tuesday.
Mexico is looking for a group of private companies to help
it launch a national mobile broadband network on a 700 megahertz
(MHz) wireless spectrum to help spur competition in a sector
long dominated by billionaire Carlos Slim.
The network is expected to require investment of about $10
billion over 10 years.
Alcatel-Lucent, Ericsson, Huawei
Technologies Co, NEC Corp, Nokia Networks
and ZTE Corp were invited to participate
in the field tests.
The government will receive reports in January from tests
carried out in Mexico City, Monterrey, Guadalajara, and
Acapulco, the ministry said in a statement.
The tests aim to collect real-time information about a Long
Term Evolution (LTE) network on the 700 MHz frequency band.
(Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento; Writing by Joanna Zuckerman
Bernstein; Editing by Peter Galloway)