MEXICO CITY Feb 3 One of three companies that
had decided to bid for two new public television networks has
dropped out, Mexico's telecoms regulator said on Tuesday.
Centro de Informacion Nacional de Estudios Tepeyac withdrew
its name from the bidding process on Jan. 30, the Federal
Telecommunications Institute (IFT) said in a statement.
The tenders are the result of a sweeping telecoms overhaul,
passed in 2013, that seeks to open up markets controlled by
Carlos Slim's America Movil and Televisa.
In November last year, the IFT said Estudios Tepeyac, Cadena
Tres I and Grupo Radio Centro had entered the bidding process.
Cadena Tres I is part of the Vazquez family empire. The
family controls the privately owned Grupo Angeles, whose
interests include hotels, hospitals and the media company Grupo
Imagen, home to one of Mexico's main newspapers, Excelsior.
Estudios Tepeyac is a subsidiary of Organizacion Editorial
Mexicana, a newspaper company controlled by another Vazquez
family member.
Grupo Radio Centro is run by Mexican businessman
Francisco Aguirre.
The IFT said on Tuesday it still plans to choose the winners
by March 19.
