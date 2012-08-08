By Tomas Sarmiento
| MEXICO CITY
MEXICO CITY Aug 8 The Mexican government said
on Wednesday it wants to claim back broadcast spectrum in the
hands of media firm MVS Comunicaciones after both sides failed
to agree over how to unlock a project that could have boosted
broadband use in the country.
Privately held MVS had the right to operate 190 megahertz
(MHz) of lucrative bandwidth that has been dormant for several
years and is now being eyed by rivals, including broadcaster
Televisa.
That chunk of spectrum is the sum of 42 licenses granted by
the government to MVS in the past, some of which have expired,
making it impossible for the company to build a nation-wide
network unless the government renews those permits.
"We are seeking to rescue all remaining concessions in the
same (MVS) band," Communications and Transport Minister Dionisio
Perez Jacome told a press conference on Wednesday, adding the
government will not renew any more MVS licenses.
MVS declined comment on the ministry's surprise decision.
About 15 percent of the MVS licenses have already expired
and the rest of them will continue to expire through 2018.
What makes this spectrum so attractive is that it could be
used to deploy a next-generation LTE (Long Term Evolution)
network in Mexico, ideal for servicing data-hungry devices like
tablets and smartphones.
MVS pitched a plan in April 2011 to use the spectrum more
efficiently by making it available to any player via a joint
venture for a high-speed network that included Clearwire
, chip maker Intel, Mexican telecom Alestra and
others.
With MVS, they would have jointly invested $400 million, but
plans fell through.
The government said the company needed to pay a fee in order
to get the licenses renewed. Estimates by Mexico's finance
ministry, in charge of determining the amount MVS should pay to
keep the whole 190 MHz spectrum, put tags of up to $3 billion,
an amount MVS said it could not possibly pay.
MVS offered instead $340 million to keep nearly three
quarters of the spectrum and return the rest, but the bid was
rejected as authorities deemed it too low.
The ministry did not provide an estimate of how long it
could take to recover the spectrum.