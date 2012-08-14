MEXICO CITY Aug 14 The Mexican government plans
to re-auction the coveted 2.5 GHz band in chunks of 40 MHz to
allow a broader number of companies to take part in the process,
Deputy Communications Minister Hector Olavarria told Milenio
newspaper.
In a surprise announcement last week, Mexico said it was
reclaiming the 2.5 GHz band, ideal for servicing data-hungry
devices like tablets and smartphones, from 11 companies that
currently hold 68 licenses to operate in that band.
Privately-held MVS Comunicaciones, which struggled for years
with the government over how to make better use of the
bandwidth, holds 42 of those licenses, 15 percent of which have
already expired.
Milenio on Tuesday quoted Olavarria as saying foreign
companies will be allowed to participate in the new auction and
that the government has already met with one licensee,
Ultravision.
MVS, which will suffer the biggest hit from the government's
decision, has remained mum about its plans. The company has
scheduled a press conference on Wednesday where management is
expected to reveal how they will approach the problem.
MVS pitched a plan in April 2011 to use the spectrum more
efficiently by making it available to any player via a joint
venture for a high-speed network that included Clearwire
, chip maker Intel, Mexican telecom Alestra and
others.
With MVS, they would have jointly invested $400 million, but
the plans fell through.
The government said the company needed to pay a fee in order
to get the licenses renewed. Estimates by Mexico's finance
ministry, in charge of determining the amount MVS should pay to
keep the whole 190 MHz spectrum, put pricetags of up to $3
billion, an amount MVS said it could not possibly pay.
MVS offered instead $340 million to keep nearly three-
quarters of the spectrum and return the rest, but that was
rejected as authorities deemed it too low.
Despite the government's plans, the recovery of the spectrum
could take years, meaning Mexicans won't be able to get an
alternative wireless broadband backbone, and better services at
lower prices, for a while.
Companies that hold licenses to operate in the 2.5 GHz
spectrum have the right to legally challenge the government's
decision. Additionally, MVS has several pending appeals in
courts over expired licenses that it wanted to revive but the
government refused to renew.