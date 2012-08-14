MEXICO CITY Aug 14 The Mexican government plans to re-auction the coveted 2.5 GHz band in chunks of 40 MHz to allow a broader number of companies to take part in the process, Deputy Communications Minister Hector Olavarria told Milenio newspaper.

In a surprise announcement last week, Mexico said it was reclaiming the 2.5 GHz band, ideal for servicing data-hungry devices like tablets and smartphones, from 11 companies that currently hold 68 licenses to operate in that band.

Privately-held MVS Comunicaciones, which struggled for years with the government over how to make better use of the bandwidth, holds 42 of those licenses, 15 percent of which have already expired.

Milenio on Tuesday quoted Olavarria as saying foreign companies will be allowed to participate in the new auction and that the government has already met with one licensee, Ultravision.

MVS, which will suffer the biggest hit from the government's decision, has remained mum about its plans. The company has scheduled a press conference on Wednesday where management is expected to reveal how they will approach the problem.

MVS pitched a plan in April 2011 to use the spectrum more efficiently by making it available to any player via a joint venture for a high-speed network that included Clearwire , chip maker Intel, Mexican telecom Alestra and others.

With MVS, they would have jointly invested $400 million, but the plans fell through.

The government said the company needed to pay a fee in order to get the licenses renewed. Estimates by Mexico's finance ministry, in charge of determining the amount MVS should pay to keep the whole 190 MHz spectrum, put pricetags of up to $3 billion, an amount MVS said it could not possibly pay.

MVS offered instead $340 million to keep nearly three- quarters of the spectrum and return the rest, but that was rejected as authorities deemed it too low.

Despite the government's plans, the recovery of the spectrum could take years, meaning Mexicans won't be able to get an alternative wireless broadband backbone, and better services at lower prices, for a while.

Companies that hold licenses to operate in the 2.5 GHz spectrum have the right to legally challenge the government's decision. Additionally, MVS has several pending appeals in courts over expired licenses that it wanted to revive but the government refused to renew.