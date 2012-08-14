By Cyntia Barrera
MEXICO CITY Aug 14 The Mexican government said
on Tuesday it plans to re-auction the coveted 2.5 GHz band,
possibly in chunks of 40 MHz, to allow a broader number of
companies to take part in the process, Deputy Communications
Minister Hector Olavarria told Reuters.
In a surprise announcement last week, Mexico said it was
reclaiming the 2.5 GHz band, ideal for servicing data-hungry
devices like tablets and smartphones, from 11 companies that
currently hold 68 licenses to operate in that band.
Privately-held MVS Comunicaciones, which struggled for years
with the government over how to make better use of the
bandwidth, holds 42 of those licenses, 15 percent of which have
already expired.
Olavarria said that according to recommendations from the
United Nations' International Telecommunications Union, one of
the best ways to re-auction the band would be in chunks of 40
MHz but that would not be final until the government and
regulators conclude a thorough analysis.
The spectrum cap that authorities set will be crucial to
determine if existing, large Mexican telecoms like tycoon Carlos
Slim's America Movil or broadcaster Televisa, can bid for added
capacity in the 2.5 GHz band when the government makes it
available, given existing limits on the size of total holdings.
The government has said it aims to recover the spectrum
within five months. But Olavarria warned that it
might not be possible to recover all the capacity in the end.
So far, the ministry has held talks with one licensee,
Ultravision, he said.
MVS, which will suffer the biggest hit from the government's
decision, said in an internal memo quoted by local media on
Tuesday that it will vigorously defend itself against the
authorities' move.
MVS declined comment. The company has scheduled a press
conference on Wednesday where management is expected to reveal
how they will approach the problem.
Despite the government's plans, the recovery of the spectrum
could take years, meaning Mexicans won't be able to get an
alternative wireless broadband backbone, and better services at
lower prices, for a while.
It also means the problem will likely fall in the lap of the
the new administration when incoming president Enrique Pena
Nieto takes office in December.
"We want to leave a very transparent list of the steps we
are following so that when the new team arrives to the ministry
it has a clear idea where we were headed," Olavarria said.
Companies that hold licenses to operate in the 2.5 GHz
spectrum have the right to legally challenge the government's
decision. Additionally, MVS has several pending appeals in
courts over expired licenses that it wanted to revive but the
government refused to renew.