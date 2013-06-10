By Dave Graham
| MEXICO CITY, June 10
MEXICO CITY, June 10 As Mexico gets ready to
unleash a battery of regulations to curb the power of telecoms
mogul Carlos Slim, the government is sending clear signals that
it will not shy away from breaking up his business if necessary.
Ever since President Enrique Pena Nieto's government
unveiled a landmark antitrust bill in March allowing regulators
to make dominant phone and television companies sell off assets,
many Mexicans have questioned whether it would go that far.
Increasingly, though, officials say that option is no idle
threat against Slim, who has held sway over the Mexican
telecommunications industry for the best part of a generation.
By 2010, that domination had made him the world's richest
man. The 73-year-old Slim kept that title until last month, when
a sell-off in shares of his giant phone company America Movil
helped cut his wealth to about $70 billion and put him
behind Microsoft's Bill Gates in the top spot.
The dumping of America Movil stock was fed in part by
uncertainty about Slim's companies under Pena Nieto, who took
office in December vowing to break the hold that a few families
have maintained over key areas of Mexico's economy.
America Movil's local fixed-line and mobile phone units,
Telmex and Telcel, have for years used legal injunctions and
appeals to thwart attempts by the state to cut them down to
size.
The reform, approved in Congress and due to be signed into
law by Pena Nieto on Monday, aims to strip away much of that
legal cover, create a stronger regulator and set new, tougher
rules to help competitors catch up.
To do that, a new regulatory body known as Ifetel is likely
to make Slim's companies share infrastructure and create a
tariff regime that makes the billionaire charge rivals less to
access the vast phone network he operates.
Whether that will be enough remains to be seen, said Jose
Ignacio Peralta, deputy minister for communications and
transport, one of the architects of the reform.
He stressed that the legislation gives authorities the power
to totally reshape the industry, from ordering the sale of
assets to possibly breaking up companies completely.
"Even if it's true that asymmetric regulation will help
improve competition, it's probably going to do so in a gradual
way that needs to be accelerated. The possibility of asset
divestment is in the constitutional text," Peralta told Reuters.
Through America Movil, which has more than 260 million
wireless subscribers across the Americas, Slim controls around
80 percent of Mexico's fixed-line market, and some 70 percent of
mobile phone traffic.
Meanwhile Televisa, the broadcaster run by
Emilio Azcarraga, has over 60 percent of the TV market. Like
Slim, it has used all legal means to keep the competition at
bay, but could also soon feel the bite of a more testing regime.
BALANCING ACT
After years of domination by the few, Peralta likened
Mexico's telecommunications industry to a building that needed
to be "demolished" and rebuilt "brick by brick".
Ifetel is due to be created in the next three months and
will then have another 180 days to rule which companies are
"dominant." America Movil and Televisa are the prime candidates.
If the regulator then decided such firms had abused their power
to stay on top, their Mexican operations could be broken up.
When asked how that could work, Peralta said he had recently
discussed the carve-up of phone giant AT&T and oil colossus
Standard Oil with a U.S. government official.
"When talking about divesting assets, it means very similar
things to what the United States did in these two cases, which,
I insist, would depend on the regulator's decision," he added.
John D. Rockefeller's Standard Oil was divided into 34 firms
in 1911, while the U.S. government split AT&T, which grew out of
the company Alexander Graham Bell created in 1877, into a long
distance provider and seven regional "Baby Bells" in 1984.
Both companies had become bywords for monopolistic power
when they were taken apart, with U.S. authorities arguing they
were impeding the emergence of new players.
Most experts agree competition increased after the state
intervention, though subsequent consolidation of the marketplace
means that much of the original companies' power now resides in
their largest successors, Exxon Mobil Corp and AT&T Inc
.
In Mexico's case, an argument often cited against break-up
is that it is far from certain that anyone will step in to pick
up the slack if the biggest players are humbled.
"The one thing we don't want is to have companies that don't
invest enough," said Jorge Nicolin, a former head of Mexican
telecoms regulator Cofetel. "It would be stupid to affect those
who are investing if there aren't others who want to do it."
Devising a way to weaken dominant incumbents while
encouraging as much new investment as possible will be an
awkward balancing act for Congress when it starts to draw up
secondary legislation to implement the telecoms law this summer.
America Movil has said it expects to be materially affected
by the anti-trust bill and Chief Executive Daniel Hajj stated in
April that the company was likely to be declared "dominant."
Speaking on condition of anonymity, another Slim executive
said the government was serious about allowing regulators to
make full use of the new powers the law had created.
Slim's closest telephone rival, Spain's Telefonica,
is optimistic the new measures will quickly enable Mexico to
weaken America Movil's hold on the market.
Some competitors believe Slim and Televisa are so strong
that it will not be possible unless they have to give up assets.
However, the prospect of forced divestitures has fanned concerns
that the state could be accruing too much power.
Enrique Yamuni, chief executive of cable TV operator
Megacable, said making more room for the
competition, not expropriating the biggest players, should be
the government's aim.
"The main objective of the law is for the market to grow.
And the second is that the forces are evened out," he said.
Ermilo Vazquez, head of regulation at Slim's fixed-line
rival Axtel, said ordering a break-up would be a
tough call - but one that could help to make the sector more
competitive.
"They did it in the United States with AT&T and the Baby
Bells. It's definitely a tool the government is recognizing can
be used to unlock the potential of the market," he said.
ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT
Since Slim took control of former state phone monopoly
Telmex at the start of the 1990s he has gone from strength to
strength, building an empire from the Americas to Europe that
spans mining, department stores, banking and television.
By 2013, Forbes estimated his personal fortune to be worth
$73 billion - equivalent to about 6 percent of Mexico's gross
domestic product (GDP). But his hold on strategic sectors gives
him even more clout in how the economy operates.
Mexico has long talked about reining in Slim. But the
conservative administrations in office between 2000 and 2012,
when the full extent of his influence was unfolding, had no
majority in Congress and struggled to pass strong legislation.
Pena Nieto also took power without a majority, but he did so
at the head of a party with a point to prove.
Having ruled continuously between 1929 and 2000, the
Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, was written off as a
corrupt, tired relic by critics during its years in opposition.
Eager to show that the PRI alone could break the political
deadlock, Pena Nieto immediately struck a deal with the main
opposition parties to shake up Mexico in areas where there was
broad consensus for change. Slim was soon in their sights.
If the government did break up his phone business, history
would have come full circle: it was the PRI's then-president
Carlos Salinas who oversaw Telmex's privatization in 1990.
When Slim took on the company, he built up the national
phone network and helped put Mexico ahead of Brazil in the race
to modernize information technology in Latin America.
To begin with, his firm was protected from competition, and
it quickly took a firm hold of the marketplace. Major wireless
investors Verizon and Vodafone turned their back on Mexico in
2003 and the industry's development began to lag.
By 2011, the number of mobile phone subscriptions per 100
people had fallen far behind Brazil - and much poorer countries
like Paraguay, Honduras, and Bolivia, World Bank figures show.
Last year, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and
Development (OECD) published a study that argued Slim had
overcharged Mexicans by $13.4 billion year between 2005 and 2009
for phone and internet services due to a lack of competition.
The OECD also found that Slim's profit margins were nearly
double the average in the 34-nation organization. America Movil
vigorously rejected the report, saying it distorted the facts.
What is certain is that Slim's profits are not what they
were. The EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization) margin at America Movil has fallen every year
since 2009, when it peaked at 41.2 percent, according to the
company's annual reports. Last year it stood at 33.7 percent.
DENTING DOMINANCE
Televisa, meanwhile, has long been the commanding presence
in Mexican television. However, it has lost about a third of its
market share to rival TV Azteca since Azteca's
owner Ricardo Salinas, chairman of conglomerate Grupo Salinas,
bought a network of government-owned TV stations in 1993.
To take on Slim, Salinas and Televisa formed a partnership
in cell phone operator Iusacell last year. But Iusacell has so
far struggled to make a dent in Slim's dominance, and losses at
the company hurt Televisa's latest results.
Worryingly for Televisa, the telecoms shake-up may also
present Slim with the chance to move into Mexican television,
which the government has kept him out of so far.
To fight Slim on his own turf, Televisa needs to exploit the
space created by the government with the telecoms law.
To improve network coverage, the bill aims to free up
wireless spectrum from the 700 MHz band, which could let smaller
players enter into or extend operations in mobile telephony.
Yet the greater part of the spectrum is due to remain under
state control, which has raised fears that investment in the
network will be weak, holding back growth in competition.
That could raise pressure for a break-up.
But some senior lawmakers are wary about going that far.
"I think we're better off regulating the firms energetically
than breaking them up," said Federico Gonzalez Luna, head of the
radio and television committee in the lower house of Congress.
"(A break-up) will be very complex and could take a long time."