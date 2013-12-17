MEXICO CITY Dec 17 Mexico's telecommunications
watchdog has opened a probe into a complaint of excess
concentration of power in the telephone and television markets,
industries dominated by phone company America Movil and
broadcaster Televisa.
"The procedure is to determine whether there is a
concentration that would have the object or effect of
diminishing, impairing or preventing ... free competition in the
markets identified," the government's official gazette said on
Tuesday.
The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) will have
between 30 and 120 working days to carry out the investigation,
which was initiated after a complaint filed by an unidentified
party.
America Movil, controlled by multi-billionaire
Carlos Slim, has about 70 percent of the Mexican mobile phone
market and some 80 percent of the fixed line business. Televisa
has more than 60 percent of the television market.
A spokeswoman for the IFT said the probe was separate from
the watchdog's ongoing investigation into which market players
are believed to be dominant in Mexico.
That probe will form the basis for applying tougher new
regulations drawn up earlier this year following a sweeping
reform of regulation in the telecoms sector.
America Movil and Televisa have both said they are under
review by IFT to see if they are dominant. Analysts expect the
watchdog to hit both companies with tougher regulation.
Spokespeople for America Movil and Televisa did not
immediately respond for comment on Tuesday's report.