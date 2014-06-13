MEXICO CITY, June 12 Mexico's telecoms regulator said on Thursday it would delay the first step for its tender of two new national TV channels until September from June, citing a delay in new laws that should set out details of a sector overhaul approved in 2013.

The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) pushed back the start date for the bid process to September 2 and 3.

Bidders were originally asked to seek competition clearance from the new watchdog by June 16 and 17.

The reform aims to boost competition in the phone business dominated by tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, as well as broadcasting, where Televisa is by far the biggest player.

So-called secondary laws hashing out the fine print of the reform were due to be approved by December 2013, but political bickering and a heavy legislative agenda have delayed passage. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper)