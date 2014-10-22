MEXICO CITY Oct 22 Mexico's telecommunications regulator on Wednesday said it launched an investigation into possible "monopolistic practices" in the electronic market for purchasing and selling cellphone airtime.

The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) began the probe after receiving a complaint about the market, according to its notice in the government's daily gazette.

Most cellphone users in Mexico use so-called 'pay-as-you-go' services rather than having a contract with a fixed amount of airtime per month. Those users often rely on making electronic payments in convenience stores or supermarkets to recharge their airtime balance. (Reporting by Veronica Gomez and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Paul Simao)