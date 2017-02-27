MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexico's telecommunications
regulator IFT on Monday plans to discuss and vote on the
antitrust rules in place against Carlos Slim's America Movil
and broadcaster Grupo Televisa, three
people familiar with the matter said.
The measures were part of a sweeping sector reform pushed
by President Enrique Pena Nieto's government to reign in the
country's telecoms and broadcasting oligopolies.
The rules are revised periodically to see whether the board
wants to toughen, maintain or loosen them based on how markets
are evolving. An IFT spokesman said a board meeting was planned
for Monday but did not confirm what the topic would be.
