MEXICO CITY, March 11 Mexico's telecoms
regulator on Wednesday revealed offers made by the two media
companies bidding to win two new national television networks,
which the government hopes will boost competition in the
broadcasting sector.
Cadena Tres, part of Grupo Imagen, owned by Mexican
businessman Olegario Vazquez, offered 1.81 billion pesos
($116.8 million) for a network that would cover 106 million
people, the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) said.
Grupo Radio Centro, run by Francisco Aguirre,
offered 3.1 billion pesos for a network that would also cover
106 million people, the IFT said at a news conference.
The two companies were the only bidders left in the auction
after various other groups pulled out.
The auction of the two new digital TV channels is part of a
wider telecommunications overhaul finalized last year which
hopes to increase competition in broadcasting, which is
dominated by Televisa and TV Azteca.
The Vazquez family controls the privately-owned Grupo
Angeles, whose interests include hotels, hospitals and the media
company Grupo Imagen, home to one of Mexico's main newspapers,
Excelsior.
($1 = 15.5008 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento and Christine Murray; Editing by
David Gregorio)