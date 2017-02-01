(Inserts dropped word "some" in second paragraph)
MEXICO CITY Jan 31 Mexico's president on
Tuesday sought to overturn rules the country's
telecommunications agency imposed on broadcasting networks and
limit the regulator's power.
President Enrique Pena Nieto filed a constitutional
challenge in the Supreme Court that argues the agency does not
have the authority to regulate some broadcast content, Humberto
Castillejos, his chief legal counsel, told a news conference.
The regulation on so-called audience rights, published in
December by the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT), set
out rules applying principally to Mexico's largest broadcaster
Televisa and its rival TV Azteca.
Audience rights is a term in Mexican law that encompasses
issues such as advertising disguised as journalism, the line
between opinion and fact and discriminatory content.
Castillejos argued audience rights were part of the human
right to information and should fall under the executive
branch's authority. The suit challenges eight articles of a 2014
telecoms and broadcasting sector law largely written by Pena
Nieto's government.
"It's going against its own law," said Aleida Calleja, a
telecoms analyst with information rights think tank AMEDI. "They
are taking audience regulations as a pretext to try to undermine
the autonomy of the regulator."
The IFT published the regulatory guidelines on Dec. 21 in
the government's official gazette. They are due to come into
force in February.
A spokesman for Televisa did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
The IFT said in a statement that its regulations complied
with the law.
(Reporting by Christine Murray; Additional reporting by Lizbeth
Diaz; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)