MEXICO CITY, March 21 Mexico's lower house of
Congress gave general approval Thursday night to a plan to
overhaul the telecommunications sector that seeks to loosen
Carlos Slim's hold on the phone business and broadcaster
Televisa's dominance of the airwaves.
The bill attracted overwhelming support, with 414 lawmakers
in favor of the reform and only 50 opposed.
Lawmakers must still vote on amendments to the bill, which
has dampened confidence in Slim's prospects, though investors
are hopeful the Mexican tycoon can at least partly offset curbs
to his phone empire by entering the television market.