MEXICO CITY, April 16 Mexico's telecom watchdog on Wednesday set a minimum bid price of 830 million pesos ($63.37 million) for two new free-to-air channels which are up for grabs as part of an effort to increase competition in the country's television and phone sectors.

The IFT last month laid out the bidding process for the two concessions, which were approved as part of a constitutional reform to Mexico's television and phone sectors last year.

The new networks would weaken the duopoly of Mexico's two biggest public broadcasters, Televisa and rival TV Azteca. Combined they control about 95 percent of the broadcast television market.

