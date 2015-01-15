MEXICO CITY Jan 14 The Mexican unit of Spanish
telecoms company Telefonica is not in talks to buy
assets belonging to tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil,
Telefonica Mexico's chairman Francisco Gil Diaz told Reuters on
Wednesday.
Last summer, America Movil, which dominates the
Mexican phone market, said it would sell assets to reduce its
market share in Mexico and avoid sweeping new anti-trust
legislation passed by the government.
Gil Diaz said there were no discussions between Telefonica
Mexico, a distant, second-place cellphone rival, and America
Movil to buy the company's assets, but that there might be
between Slim's firm and Telefonica's Spanish headquarters.
"I think that right now, that's not something that's being
worked on," he said in an interview with Reuters.
In 2014, Mexico implemented reforms to shake up its telecom
and broadcast market by weakening the dominance of broadcaster
Televisa and America Movil.
(Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento; Additional reporting by Chrissie
Murray and Noe Torres)