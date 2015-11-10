(Refiles to fix Telefonica RIC in story text)
MEXICO CITY Nov 9 Mexico's telecommunications
regulator on Monday fined a unit of Spain's Telefonica a record
410.9 million Mexican pesos ($25 million) for not complying with
quality controls.
The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) said the fine
was imposed in response to the high number of dropped calls by
Pegaso, owned by Mexico's No. 2 wireless operator Telefonica
, and was the largest sanction in its two-year history.
The IFT was formed as part of larger reforms to the
country's telecoms sector in order to curb the power of
billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil, lower prices
and improve quality.
The IFT voted 5 to 2 to impose the fine after hearing
Pegaso's arguments. It said the company had 15 days to contest
the decision.
($1 = 16.7665 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Ken Wills)