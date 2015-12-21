MEXICO CITY Dec 21 Shares in Telesites
, the Mexican wireless transmission towers firm spun
off from billionaire Carlos Slim's telecoms giant America Movil
, rose 1.54 percent to 13.20 pesos in their market
debut on Monday.
America Movil said it would separate its towers from the
company after a sweeping sector reform forced it to open up its
infrastructure. The Telesites shares form part of Mexico's
benchmark IPC stock index.
Shares in America Movil were down 0.47 percent after the
market opened.
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)