US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as retailers drag
May 11 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as Macy's weak earnings weighed on the consumer discretionary sector.
MEXICO CITY Dec 21 Shares in Telesites , the Mexican wireless transmission towers firm spun off from billionaire Carlos Slim's telecoms giant America Movil , rose in their market debut on Monday.
In afternoon trading, Telesites shares were up 0.79 percent at 13 pesos ($0.76) per share.
America Movil said it would separate its towers from the company after a sweeping sector reform forced it to open up its infrastructure. The Telesites shares form part of Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index.
Shares in America Movil rose more than 6 percent in afternoon trading to 12.76 pesos per share.
($1 = 17.2163 pesos) (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Frances Kerry)
