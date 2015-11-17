BRIEF-Seaworld Entertainment says Peter F. Wallace notified that he would resign from board
MEXICO CITY Nov 17 Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa on Tuesday said it was planning on issuing up to $1.2 billion in long-term bonds in the coming 90 days if market conditions permit.
Televisa said in a statement to the Mexican stock exchange that it would use proceeds of the debt sale to fund capital expenditures for its cable TV and telecommunications businesses. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Hydro One Limited announces secondary offering of common shares by the province of ontario