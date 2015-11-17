MEXICO CITY Nov 17 Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa on Tuesday said it was planning on issuing up to $1.2 billion in long-term bonds in the coming 90 days if market conditions permit.

Televisa said in a statement to the Mexican stock exchange that it would use proceeds of the debt sale to fund capital expenditures for its cable TV and telecommunications businesses. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Sandra Maler)