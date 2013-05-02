May 2 (IFR) - Mexican media giant Televisa began meeting US
investors this week to pitch its first international bond in
four years, offering a peso-denominated deal aimed at both the
domestic and foreign markets.
The largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world,
Group Televisa is pitching a Ps6.5 billion (US$536m) 30-year
bond this time round, unlike its last dollar offering in 2009.
The company is hoping to get both local and
international accounts interested in the deal, which is being
led by Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Morgan Stanley.
Bankers have long been trying to tempt Televisa - which has
a stake in US Spanish-language network Univision - to come back
to market, but the company has insisted on a deal in pesos.
"A lot of bankers have been pitching them, but they only
wanted to see peso-denominated debt," one debt capital markets
banker told IFR.
"They have been looking to do a peso-denominated deal for
many years."
Televisa came to market in 2007 with a euro-peso deal aimed
at the foreign market, selling a Ps4.5bn 30-year that priced at
par to yield 8.49% - or 67 basis points (bp) over Mexican
domestic government bonds.
Those bonds are now trading at around 6.50%.
NOT EASY TO DO
Latin American issuers of debt often have difficulties
coming up with a deal that is large and liquid enough to appeal
to local and international accounts alike.
In fact, it wasn't until last year that wireless giant
America Movil helped create the regulatory framework
that allowed its bonds to trade both in Mexico and abroad.
This helped pave the way for Televisa. But even so, the bona
fide blue-chip, a Spanish-language media powerhouse with
Baa1/BBB+/BBB+ credit ratings, is sill expected to have to pay a
so-called "liquidity premium" - that is, pay more in interest -
to lure investors into buying the new bonds.
At around just US$500m in size - and with the long 30-year
maturity - the new issue will not be as readily liquid as
investors would like.
And the deal will be less liquid than December's issue from
America Movil, which returns to the market almost quarterly to
top up liquidity.
"If they are going to do a one-off trade, the bigger
question is, aside from the (tenor), how much are they going to
pay for illiquidity?" one banker said.
He said that the America Movil deal, at just a 10-year
maturity, was "very much the sweet spot for investors" as well
as being appealing to local pension funds.
Issuing at the longer 30-year maturity could cost Televisa
an estimated additional 80 basis points (bp) in interest, or
coupon, over the cost of a 10-year bond, bankers and analysts
said.
This is derived from the fact that there is an 85bp
differential in spread between government bonds, known as
Mbonos, maturing in 2022 (4.50%) and 2042 (5.35%).
Televisa last came to the local market to issue debt in
October 2010 - and that was the first time in a decade.
