MEXICO CITY, July 8 Mexican media company Grupo
Televisa, the world's biggest producer of Spanish-language
content, said on Monday lower financing costs helped boost its
second-quarter net profit nearly 31 percent from the same
year-ago period.
Televisa reported a net profit of 1.826 billion pesos ($141
million) compared to 1.396 billion pesos in the year-earlier
quarter. Revenue rose 6.4 percent to nearly 18.1 billion pesos.
Televisa's investment costs soared in the second-quarter of
2012 due to its acquisition of 50 percent of cellphone company
Iusacell from Grupo Salinas, which controls Mexico's No. 2
broadcaster TV Azteca.
Financing costs in the second quarter fell by 963 million
pesos compared to the same period last year to under 1.2 billion
pesos.
Televisa shares are down nearly 9 percent so far this year
after lawmakers passed a law that seeks to increase competition
in the television market. Analysts warn the stock could face
further pressure as a more powerful regulator comes into office.