BRIEF-Corvex Management LP reports 5.5 pct stake in Energen Corp as of May 22, 2017
* Corvex Management LP reports a 5.5 percent stake in Energen Corp as of May 22, 2017 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2rnhRGm) Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, April 25 Mexican media company Grupo Televisa, the world's biggest producer of Spanish-language content, said on Thursday its first-quarter profit fell 29 percent.
The company reported a profit of 1.07 billion pesos ($87 million), compared to 1.51 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.
MOSCOW, May 31 Russian metals and mining giant Mechel said on Wednesday its net profit jumped to 13.9 billion roubles ($245 million) in the first quarter, compared with a profit of 312 million roubles in the same period last year.