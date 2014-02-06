* Regulator is probing if Televisa is dominant
* Televisa says Dish Mexico move "just media pressure"
MEXICO CITY Feb 5 Mexico's new telecoms
regulator should declare broadcaster Grupo Televisa a dominant
company as part of its effort to increase competition in the
sector, rival satellite company Dish Mexico said on Wednesday.
Dish Mexico has written to the Federal Telecommunications
Institute (IFT) saying that Televisa is dominant in
terms of audience figures for its broadcast television and
subscribers for its pay-television services.
Dish Mexico, which is co-owned by Mexican media company MVS
and satellite company EchoStar, competes with
Televisa's satellite company Sky.
A Televisa spokesperson said in an emailed statement that
the move by Dish was just "media pressure".
The IFT in December notified Televisa and Carlos Slim's
phone company America Movil that it was investigating
whether they are dominant in their markets.
Mexico last year approved a telecom reform that will allow
the regulator to use so-called asymmetric rules as part of an
effort to trim the market power of companies it declares
dominant.
Dish Mexico has also come under fire from competitors.
America Movil's Mexican fixed-line unit Telmex has a deal
with Dish to issue a single bill for shared services. Telmex is
currently barred from directly offering TV services and other
companies have complained the Telmex-Dish tie-up should be
sanctioned.
TV Azteca, the country's second biggest broadcaster, said on
Wednesday that it has asked IFT to include Dish in its ruling on
whether Telmex is dominant.
"Dish and Telmex are the same company," Eduardo Ruiz, head
of regulation issues at Grupo Salinas which controls TV Azteca,
said in a statement.