* Q4 profit 2.5 bln pesos from 3.0 bln pesos
* New telecoms reform bites into sales
* Revenue rises 8.3 pct
MEXICO CITY, Feb 20 Mexican broadcaster Grupo
Televisa, the world's largest Spanish-language content producer,
on Thursday said its fourth-quarter profit fell 17.8 percent on
higher costs, currency losses and lower sales resulting from a
new telecoms reform.
The company , which is facing tougher
regulation as Mexico tries to increase competition in its
television and phone markets, reported fourth-quarter profit of
2.464 billion pesos ($188 million), down from 2.998 billion
pesos in the same period in 2012.
Televisa said revenue rose 8.3 percent in the quarter to
21.443 billion pesos, thanks to selling more advertising.
Under a reform approved last year, pay-television operators
must carry public broadcast channels, and the broadcasters must
offer their signals to pay-TV companies. Televisa said its sales
were dented by a decrease in the money it generated from selling
its channels to competitors
The reform is also expected to cut into Televisa's revenues
as it encourages more competitors in public broadcast and pay
television.
The detailed laws that will lay out how the reform will be
enacted are set to be presented to Mexico's Congress shortly.
Shares in Televisa ended the day up 0.5 percent at 74.61
pesos before the company reported its results.