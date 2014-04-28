BRIEF-Guaranty Bancshares announces initial public offering of common stock
* Guaranty Bancshares announces initial public offering of common stock
MEXICO CITY, April 28 Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa, the world's biggest provider of Spanish-language content, on Monday said it first-quarter profit fell 20 percent.
The company reported a profit of 853.9 million pesos ($65 million), compared to a profit of 1.07 billion pesos in the same period a year earlier.
($1 = 13.06 pesos at end March) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay and Alexandra Alper)
WASHINGTON, May 1 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday threw out a lower court ruling that had given Miami the green light to pursue lawsuits accusing major banks of predatory mortgage lending to black and Hispanic home buyers, but gave the city another chance to argue its case.