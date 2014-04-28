MEXICO CITY, April 28 Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa, the world's biggest provider of Spanish-language content, on Monday said it first-quarter profit fell 20 percent.

The company reported a profit of 853.9 million pesos ($65 million), compared to a profit of 1.07 billion pesos in the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 13.06 pesos at end March) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay and Alexandra Alper)