MEXICO CITY Jan 8 Mexican broadcaster Grupo
Televisa on Thursday said it sold its 50 percent
stake in cellphone company Iusacell back to its joint-venture
partner Grupo Salinas, paving the way for U.S. phone giant AT&T
Inc to acquire Mexico's No. 3 phone company.
AT&T, which said in November it would buy all of
Iusacell from Grupo Salinas, received regulatory approval on the
purchase from Mexico's telecom watchdog last month.
Televisa used some of the proceeds from the
$717 million stake sale to buy Mexican cable company Cablevision
Red for about 3 billion pesos ($204.66 million), according to
the statement it sent to Mexico's stock exchange.
The broadcaster, which is the world's largest producer of
Spanish-language television content, said it expects its new
acquisition to add 2 billion pesos in revenue in 2015.
($1 = 14.6585 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Ken Wills)