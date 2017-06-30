FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 hours ago
Mexico's Televisa says court ruled against Office Depot on Roku ban
#GST
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Serena's absence leaves vacuum in women's game
Wimbledon
Serena's absence leaves vacuum in women's game
HK's first female leader a "tilted bridge" over troubled water
Asia
HK's first female leader a "tilted bridge" over troubled water
India this week
In Pictures
India this week
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 30, 2017 / 1:52 PM / 19 hours ago

Mexico's Televisa says court ruled against Office Depot on Roku ban

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 30 (Reuters) - A cable operator belonging to Mexico's largest television network said on Friday it won court rulings against requests by Office Depot and Radio Shack to resume sales of Roku video streaming devices.

On Wednesday, a court granted a request by Cablevision, a cable TV provider owned by Televisa, to bar the importation and sale of the devices on the grounds that they are often hacked to let users view pirated channels. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.