MEXICO CITY, July 4 Mexico's competition
authority dismissed an appeal by Telmex, billionaire businessman
Carlos Slim's fixed-line phone company, and fined the company
about $50 million for anti-competitive practices, local media
reported on Thursday.
The watchdog first announced the fine in February, when it
ruled that Telmex had denied a rival phone company access to
some of its network.
About 80 percent of Mexico's fixed lines are operated by
Telmex, which is a subsidiary of Latin America's biggest phone
company, America Movil.
An appeal by Telmex was overruled at a Federal Competition
Commission meeting on Wednesday, local media reported.
Separately, the commission also fined local television
company Grupo Televisa 53.8 million pesos ($4.11
million) for failing to comply with certain conditions related
to an acquisition.