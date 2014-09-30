BRIEF-Xplore Technologies announces new credit facility
* Entered into a new $15 million three-year secured line of credit with bank of america
MEXICO CITY, Sept 30 Mexico's telecommunications regulator said on Tuesday it had imposed a 49.3 million peso ($3.67 million) fine on fixed line giant Telmex for engaging in "relative monopolistic practices".
Telmex is part of America Movil, which is controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim.
(1 US dollar = 13.4218 Mexican peso) (Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento)
* Entered into a new $15 million three-year secured line of credit with bank of america
TORONTO, April 19 Shanghai-listed Shandong Tyan Home said on Wednesday its negotiations with Barrick Gold Corp to buy the Canadian operator's 50-percent stake in Kalgoorlie mine have ended without a deal, citing new capital and acquisition rules in China.