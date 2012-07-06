Mexican telecommunications and retail tycoon Carlos Slim Helu delivers his speech on the impact of new technologies during a lecture organized by the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva June 11,... REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

MEXICO CITY A court on Thursday denied billionaire Carlos Slim's bid to enter the lucrative television market, handing Mexico's new president the task of opening up the country's most powerful companies to more competition.

Slim, who controls virtually all of Mexico's mobile and home phone lines, has been pushing for years to get a piece of the country's broadcast pie currently controlled by giants Televisa (TLVACPO.MX) and TV Azteca (AZTECACPO.MX).

The court decision is a win for the government, which had tried to use Slim's desire for TV as leverage to push him to open up to more competition in the phone market.

It means Slim's phone company Telmex will have to reapply from scratch for a TV license, pushing the decision back years and passing the buck to Enrique Pena Nieto, from the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), who won Sunday's presidential election.

"The next administration has a golden opportunity to start from the beginning and send signals that they will be neutral," said Carlos Ramirez, analyst at Eurasia Group in Washington.

Pena Nieto, a young former governor married to a Televisa soap opera star, has been accused by critics of being close to the major broadcaster.

"Pena Nieto will have to move quickly to show he is not tied to Televisa," said Ramirez.

Public anger over media dominance played heavily in Mexico's election campaign, with a student protest movement claiming Pena Nieto's bid for the presidency was propped up by Televisa.

When campaigning, Pena Nieto said he was committed to increasing competition and improving regulation but he has not given details of his plans for Mexico's telecom sector.

Ildefonso Guajardo, a senior economics adviser to Pena Nieto, had no comment on how the next government would view a new Slim request to enter the TV market.

Mexicans overpay billions for phone and internet services that are dominated by Slim, the world's richest man, according to a report earlier this year from the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development.

TV LICENSE YEARS AWAY

In other countries in Latin America Slim already offers triple play packages bundling internet, TV and phone services, but he has been thwarted for years in his bid to enter Mexico's television market.

The lower court decision came as a surprise, since Mexico's Supreme Court earlier this week agreed to review Slim's claims that regulators mishandled paperwork on his original application four years ago.

A Telmex official said the company would not comment on the ruling.

The lower court effectively voids the case in front of the Supreme Court, two telecom analysts said.

Most investors still expect Slim to enter Mexico's TV business eventually and a long wait for the approval has already been priced into the company's shares.

In mid-morning trade, shares in America Movil (AMXL.MX), Telmex's parent, were little changed, down 0.17 percent at 17.28 pesos.

"(This decision) just removes a window that could have accelerated Slim's plans to enter the TV market," said Julio Zetina, analyst at Vector Casa de Bolsa in Mexico City.

(Editing by Mica Rosenberg and Sofina Mirza-Reid)