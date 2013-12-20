BRIEF-H&R Real Estate Investment Trust increases size of senior unsecured debenture financing to $150 mln
* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust increases size of senior unsecured debenture financing to $150 mln
MEXICO CITY Dec 20 Mexico's telecoms regulator has told the country's dominant fixed line provider it will have to start sharing part of its phone network, measures that will apply to billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil.
America Movil's Mexican home phone and internet company, Telmex, has around 80 percent of the market.
In a report, the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) said it had started the procedure whereby the dominant operator would have to share with other operators the so-called last mile of its network that connects directly to customers.
The procedure is known as local-loop unbundling and was part of a sweeping phone and broadcasting reform passed by Mexico's government earlier this year.
A spokeswoman for Telmex declined to comment.
* Teamster flight dispatchers reach tentative agreement with Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo
* Jazz Pharma - also gave Roxane non-exclusive license under Xyrem patents to make, market its generic sodium oxybate product under Roxane ANDA in Territory